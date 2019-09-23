Levon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinals

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian scored another upset at the FIDE World Cup as he knocked out Vietnam's Le Quang Liem in a tiebreak on Sunday, September 22 to reach the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals Aronian will face Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

The other Armenian chess players -- Robert Hovhannisyan, Arman Pashikyan and Sergei Movsesian -- were unfortunately unable to advance.

The quarterfinals are starting on Monday.