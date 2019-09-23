// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinals

Levon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinals
September 23, 2019 - 15:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian scored another upset at the FIDE World Cup as he knocked out Vietnam's Le Quang Liem in a tiebreak on Sunday, September 22 to reach the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals Aronian will face Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

The other Armenian chess players -- Robert Hovhannisyan, Arman Pashikyan and Sergei Movsesian -- were unfortunately unable to advance.

The quarterfinals are starting on Monday.

 Top stories
Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan heading for gold with rib fractureArmenia’s Artur Aleksanyan heading for gold with rib fracture
Aleksanyan will take on Russia’s Musa Evloev in his final bout of the 2019 World Championships, underway in Nursultan.
Mkhitaryan scores debut goal after Roma moveMkhitaryan scores debut goal after Roma move
Mkhitaryan scored a debut goal to help Paulo Fonseca secure his first win as AS Roma coach in a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo
Totti challenges Mkhitaryan Totti challenges Mkhitaryan "to prove himself" at Roma
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
UEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group JUEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group J
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Archive for September 23, 2019
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Disney releases "Frozen 2" trailer (video) Disney released a new trailer for the "Frozen" sequel Monday and it looks suitably frosty -- and packed with adventure.
Armenian President traveling to Italy for Cybertech Europe Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is traveling to Italy with a working visit, his office reveals.
VivaCell-MTS hosts Diaspora volunteers in Yerevan VivaCell-MTS hosted 45 Armenian volunteers, aged 21 to 32, who arrived from a number of countries.
Iran set to release UK-flagged tanker seized two months ago Iran is set to release the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero which it detained more than two months ago.