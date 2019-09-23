Levon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinals
September 23, 2019 - 15:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian scored another upset at the FIDE World Cup as he knocked out Vietnam's Le Quang Liem in a tiebreak on Sunday, September 22 to reach the quarterfinals.
In the quarterfinals Aronian will face Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.
The other Armenian chess players -- Robert Hovhannisyan, Arman Pashikyan and Sergei Movsesian -- were unfortunately unable to advance.
The quarterfinals are starting on Monday.
Aleksanyan will take on Russia’s Musa Evloev in his final bout of the 2019 World Championships, underway in Nursultan.
Mkhitaryan scored a debut goal to help Paulo Fonseca secure his first win as AS Roma coach in a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
