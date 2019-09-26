EU will spend €2.2 million on two projects in Armenia
September 26, 2019 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On 1 October, the Council of Europe and the Delegation of the European Union will present to the media in Yerevan the Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) projects in Armenia for the period 2019 - 2021 during the 1st PGG II Local Steering Committee meeting.
Two projects will be implemented in Armenia in 2019-2021, with a total budget of 2.2 million euros, funded by the EU (80%) and Council of Europe (20%).
These projects will assist Armenian authorities in further strengthening institutional capacities to fight and prevent corruption as well as in conducting the judicial reform, enhancing the independence and professionalism of the judiciary, implementing the criminal justice reform and harmonising the application of European standards in Armenia.
In addition to these country-specific projects, Armenia is also taking part in four regional projects aimed at fighting against economic crimes, strengthening the profession of lawyers, combatting discrimination and facilitating access of women to justice with a total budget of 2.4 million euros.
Natalia Voutova, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Armenia, Gonzalo Serrano De La Rosa, Head of Co-operation Section, European Union Delegation in Armenia, Pilar Morales, Head of the Programming Department, ODGP, Council of Europe (Strasbourg), and Susanna Adamyan, Second secretary, Division of the Council of Europe, Department of Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia will present the projects and reply to questions from media representatives.
The presentation will take place at 9:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, 1 October 2019, at Tigran Mets Ballroom, Marriot Hotel, 1 Amiryan str., Yerevan. The meeting will be open to media between 9:10 and 10:00. English-Armenian interpretation will be provided.
