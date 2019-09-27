// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenians win two more medals at World Weightlifting Championships

September 27, 2019 - 16:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian lifters have won two more medals at the World Weightlifting Championships that wrapped in Thailand on Friday, September 27.

Gor Minasyan snatched silver after lifting 460 kg above his head, while Ruben Aleksanyan won a bronze medal in the clean and jerk event, Shantnews reports.

Olympic silver medalist, world champion Simon Martirosyan on had earlier set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category.

