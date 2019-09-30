// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mkhitaryan assists in Roma win over Lecce, sustains injury

Mkhitaryan assists in Roma win over Lecce, sustains injury
September 30, 2019 - 11:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s participation in Armenia’s upcoming international fixtures is in doubt after the playmaker sustained an injury during a match between AS Roma and Lecce on Sunday, September 29.

Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko's goal secured a 1-0 win for AS Roma as he headed in Mkhitaryan's cross to ensure that Paulo Fonseca's side immediately returned to winning ways after their home defeat to Atalanta on Wednesday.

Mkhitaryan, in particular, suffered a groin injury during the game, revealed the Football Federation of Armenia.

He is expected to undergo a medical examination which will reveal more details about the injury and how serious it is.

 Top stories
Levon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinalsLevon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinals
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian scored an upset at the FIDE World Cup as he knocked out Vietnam's Le Quang Liem.
Totti challenges Mkhitaryan Totti challenges Mkhitaryan "to prove himself" at Roma
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
UEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group JUEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group J
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia defeated by Italy 3:1Euro 2020 qualifiers: Armenia defeated by Italy 3:1
Armenia were defeated by Italy 3:1 in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on September 5.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

