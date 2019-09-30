Mkhitaryan assists in Roma win over Lecce, sustains injury

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s participation in Armenia’s upcoming international fixtures is in doubt after the playmaker sustained an injury during a match between AS Roma and Lecce on Sunday, September 29.

Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko's goal secured a 1-0 win for AS Roma as he headed in Mkhitaryan's cross to ensure that Paulo Fonseca's side immediately returned to winning ways after their home defeat to Atalanta on Wednesday.

Mkhitaryan, in particular, suffered a groin injury during the game, revealed the Football Federation of Armenia.

He is expected to undergo a medical examination which will reveal more details about the injury and how serious it is.