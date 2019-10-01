Court sentences Iran president's brother to five years in prison
October 1, 2019 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Iranian court sentenced the brother of President Hassan Rouhani to five years in prison, a judiciary spokesman was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official Fars news.
In May, Hossein Fereydoun was sentenced to an unspecified jail term in a corruption case that the president’s supporters allege was politically motivated.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said Freydoun was jailed for five years but he may face further charges in another case, without giving details, Fars reported.
