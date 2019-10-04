Karabakh flag flown above Dudelange-Qarabag match
October 4, 2019 - 10:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Luxembourg's Dudelange have apologised to Azerbaijan's Qarabag after a drone carrying the flag of Nagorno Karabakh caused Thursday, October 3's Europa League match to be temporarily suspended, Goal.com reports.
Play was halted in the first half of the Group A encounter in Luxembourg when a drone hovered above the pitch with the flag of the Karabakh, which is derived from the Armenian flag.
Both sets of players attempted to knock the drone out of the air by kicking balls at it, with the match delayed by over 15 minutes.
Armenia star Henrikh Mkhitaryan had earlier elected not to travel to Baku for the 2018-19 final against Chelsea in May, having also sat out a 3-0 away win over Qarabag in last season's group stage.
