// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh flag flown above Dudelange-Qarabag match

Karabakh flag flown above Dudelange-Qarabag match
October 4, 2019 - 10:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Luxembourg's Dudelange have apologised to Azerbaijan's Qarabag after a drone carrying the flag of Nagorno Karabakh caused Thursday, October 3's Europa League match to be temporarily suspended, Goal.com reports.

Play was halted in the first half of the Group A encounter in Luxembourg when a drone hovered above the pitch with the flag of the Karabakh, which is derived from the Armenian flag.

Both sets of players attempted to knock the drone out of the air by kicking balls at it, with the match delayed by over 15 minutes.

Armenia star Henrikh Mkhitaryan had earlier elected not to travel to Baku for the 2018-19 final against Chelsea in May, having also sat out a 3-0 away win over Qarabag in last season's group stage.

Related links:
Goal.com. Drone stops Europa League match between Dudelange and Qarabag
Sports.ru: Дрон с флагом Нагорно-Карабахской Республики привел к остановке матча «Дюделанж» – «Карабах»
 Top stories
Armenian lifter sets new record to become world championArmenian lifter sets new record to become world champion
Olympic silver medalist, world champion Simon Martirosyan on September 26 set a new world record.
Levon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinalsLevon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinals
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian scored an upset at the FIDE World Cup as he knocked out Vietnam's Le Quang Liem.
Totti challenges Mkhitaryan Totti challenges Mkhitaryan "to prove himself" at Roma
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
UEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group JUEFA European qualifiers: Armenia move up to third spot in Group J
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
California Governor signs Turkish Divestment Bill into law "California stands on the side of justice and remembers the 1.5 million souls lost during the Armenian Genocide," said Newsom.
Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijan's fire Hovhannisyan identified the soldier as Mushegh Abovyan and said Azerbaijan's sabotage will not go unpunished.
Armenia congratulates Iraq on National Day Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Iraq’s National Day.
Taking a break from Facebook could make people less depressed People who spent a week away from Facebook consumed less news, and ultimately experienced greater well-being.