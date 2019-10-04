Roma coach claims Arsenal loaned out an injured Mkhitaryan

PanARMENIAN.Net - With Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for a spell on the sidelines, AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has accused Arsenal of loaning the midfielder despite being injured, futaa reports.

Since his move from Manchester United, Mkhitaryan has failed to hit the heights he once hit at Borussia Dortmund. The Armenian joined Roma on a season-long loan from Arsenal this summer and scored on his Serie A debut and provided another assist in the weekend win over Lecce.

Speaking before their clash against Wolfsburg, Fonseca was asked if Mkhitaryan was already injured when he joined the club, "He was already complaining of a discomfort to the adductor and with this density of matches it was clear he could feel some discomfort.

"As a preventive measure I had kept him out against Atalanta and he had recovered well. Then he got hurt against Lecce."