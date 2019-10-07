// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to miss Armenia's upcoming int'l fixtures

October 7, 2019 - 11:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan won't be joining Armenia for the squad's upcoming UEFA European Championship qualification fixtures.

Armenia are playing against Liechtenstein and Finland on October 12 and 15, respectively.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan from Arsenal this summer and scored on his Serie A debut and provided another assist in the win over Lecce.

However, the playmaker suffered a groin injury during the game and will be out for three weeks.

Mkhitaryan assists in Roma win over Lecce, sustains injuryMkhitaryan assists in Roma win over Lecce, sustains injury
Mkhitaryan, in particular, suffered a groin injury during the game, revealed the Football Federation of Armenia.
Armenian lifter sets new record to become world championArmenian lifter sets new record to become world champion
Olympic silver medalist, world champion Simon Martirosyan on September 26 set a new world record.
Levon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinalsLevon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinals
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian scored an upset at the FIDE World Cup as he knocked out Vietnam's Le Quang Liem.
Totti challenges Mkhitaryan Totti challenges Mkhitaryan "to prove himself" at Roma
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

