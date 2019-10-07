Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to miss Armenia's upcoming int'l fixtures
October 7, 2019 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan won't be joining Armenia for the squad's upcoming UEFA European Championship qualification fixtures.
Armenia are playing against Liechtenstein and Finland on October 12 and 15, respectively.
Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan from Arsenal this summer and scored on his Serie A debut and provided another assist in the win over Lecce.
However, the playmaker suffered a groin injury during the game and will be out for three weeks.
