Armenian gymnast reaches World Championships finals

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athlete Artur Tovmasyan has reached the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships men’s finals.

Tovmasyan performed on the rings to collect 14.566 points and take the 8th spot in the qualification round.

Artur Davtyan, also representing Armenia, came in the 37th in the all-around contest, while Harutyun Merdinyan took the 13th spot on the pommel horse.

The 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is currently underway in Stuttgart, Germany.