Armenian gymnast reaches World Championships finals
October 8, 2019 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athlete Artur Tovmasyan has reached the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships men’s finals.
Tovmasyan performed on the rings to collect 14.566 points and take the 8th spot in the qualification round.
Artur Davtyan, also representing Armenia, came in the 37th in the all-around contest, while Harutyun Merdinyan took the 13th spot on the pommel horse.
The 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is currently underway in Stuttgart, Germany.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan’s will be unable to participate in Armenia’s upcoming international games, namely the match against Finland.
Mkhitaryan, in particular, suffered a groin injury during the game, revealed the Football Federation of Armenia.
Olympic silver medalist, world champion Simon Martirosyan on September 26 set a new world record.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian scored an upset at the FIDE World Cup as he knocked out Vietnam's Le Quang Liem.
