Kanye recalls "magnetic attraction" when he first met Kim Kardashian

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kanye West felt a "magnetic attraction" when he first met his wife Kim Kardashian West.

The couple have been married for five years and have four children - North, aged six, Saint, aged three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months - together, and in a new interview, the "Heartless" rapper has remembered what it was like when they met each other for the first time over a decade ago.

He said: "Any time I was around her and I saw her, it was magnetic attraction to this force of energy. She was good, pure, happy, loving, brave, courageous, strong," according to E! News.

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 42, met in 2002 when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was married to her first husband Damon Thomas, and while the pair didn't begin dating until much later, Kim - who was also married to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 - insists the rapper was always interested in her.

She said: "I met Kanye in 2002. He would ask everyone who I was, and they always said like 'Oh, she has a boyfriend'. We just always kept on connecting and coming into each other's lives. Then, he invited me to Paris to his fashion show, and that's when it happened. That's when we started our relationship. And I was like 'S**t, why didn't this happen sooner?'It was just right."

But their path to true love hasn't been easy, with many critics early in their relationship claiming Kim would 'ruin' Kanye's career.

Speaking in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of True Hollywood Story, the SKIMS shapewear founder added: "I mean, everyone would tell him 'You can't be with her, she's a reality star. She's going to sink your career!' And he was just like 'But I love her. Like, I don't care'."

Kim's famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney along with her best friend Jonathan Cheban also make an appearance with sit-down interviews of their own.

The couple's interview on the E! True Hollywood Story will air in Sunday, October 13's episode, and will explore Kim's path to superstardom.