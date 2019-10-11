LA Kings-Buffalo Sabres game to benefit Armenian American Museum

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Los Angeles Kings will be hosting Armenian Heritage Night to benefit the Armenian American Museum on October 17. The game will feature the Los Angeles Kings facing off with the Buffalo Sabres at Staples Center.

“We are excited to partner with the Los Angeles Kings for Armenian Heritage Night,” stated Executive Director Shant Sahakian. “As the cultural and educational center heads towards its historic groundbreaking year, we appreciate organizations like the LA Kings stepping forward to help us raise funds and raise awareness for the project.”

Tickets for the Armenian Heritage Night event start at $45. Tickets will include an exclusive limited edition LA Kings Armenian Heritage scarf featuring the Armenian flag and the “Go Kings Go” chant. The event will kick-off with a special performance of Armenian traditional dance and music in Staples Center’s Star Plaza prior to the game. A portion of each ticket sale will go towards the Armenian American Museum’s Groundbreaking Campaign.