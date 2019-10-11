// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Marcos Pizzelli gets candid about 11 years he spent in Armenia

October 11, 2019 - 12:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the national squad Marcos Pizzelli has reminisced about the eleven years he spent with the team, saying that he feels good in Armenia.

“Everyone knows I am considering myself an Armenian. Armenia has given me a lot, and people have helped me so much, you don’t ever forget such things,” Pizzelli said in an interview with the Football Federation of Armenia.

The midfielder, who is originally from Brazil, said he did not expect to be part of the national team for so many years and thought he would be substituted after just one or two years.

When asked who the best Armenian players of all time are, Marcos named Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is currently on loan at AS Roma, Aras Ozbiliz, who has recently returned to Armenia and is now playing for Pyunik FC, and Yura Movsisyan who has in recent years been playing in the MLS.

Pizzelli captains Kazakhstan’s Aktobe and has played for the Armenia side since 2008, when he received Armenian citizenship.

