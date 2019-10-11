Macron says Turkey's offensive in Syria helping IS build caliphate

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey will be responsible for helping so-called Islamic State to re-establish a Caliphate in Syria, French president Emmanuel Macron has warned, as he called on the country to stop its military offensive against Kurdish forces the north of the country, euronews reports.

The military campaign was launched on Wednesday, as Turkey tries to clear Kurdish YPG forces, which it views as a serious security risk, from its border.

Much of the international community has reacted with condemnation and fear that the ensuing chaos could play into the hands of IS, after the US pulled troops out of the region, apparently paving the way for the Turkish attack on Kurdish authorities.

Turkish warplanes and artillery pounded Kurdish targets on Wednesday afternoon, before Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies began a ground operation.

"Turkey is putting millions of people at humanitarian risk," Macron said at a news conference.

"In doing so, Turkey will be responsible in front of the international community for helping Daesh (so-called Islamic State) building a Caliphate."