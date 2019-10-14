Armenia taking on Finland in Euro 2020 Qualifier on Oct 15
October 14, 2019 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia are taking on Finland in a Euro 2020 Group J Qualifier on Tuesday, October 15.
Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.
Armenia drew a qualifying fixture against Liechtenstein on Saturday 1-1 and will only move to the second spot if they successfully secure a win over Finland at the Veritas Stadion in Torku.
Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, however, will be unable to help the Armenia side due to an injury he suffered earlier.
Italy have secured their qualification thanks to their 2-0 win over Greece, and there is only one qualification spot left for grab in Group J.
