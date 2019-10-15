Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Bookmakers predict Finland win over Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bookmakers predict victory for Finland in the October 15 Euro 2020 Group J Qualifier against Armenia.

Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.

Armenia drew a qualifying fixture against Liechtenstein on Saturday 1-1 and will only move to the second spot if they successfully secure a win over Finland at the Veritas Stadion in Turku.

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, however, will be unable to help the Armenia side due to an injury he suffered earlier.

Italy have secured their qualification thanks to their 2-0 win over Greece, and there is only one qualification spot left for grab in Group J.