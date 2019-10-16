Modern libraries pop up in Armenian villages; Funds needed for new ones

PanARMENIAN.Net - Architect Hayk Zalibekyan has founded Gradarak, an initiative that creates modern school libraries in small and border villages across Armenia. Four such facilities have already been created, and funds are now requested to complete a fifth one in the village of Aragatsavan, Aragatsotn province.

The first four were constructed in the villages of Drakhtik (Gegharkunik), Movses, Choratan (Tavush) and Amrakits (Lori).

Libraries are being built in rural communities, people behind the initiative say, in places where quality education, environment and opportunities are lacking.

“Of course, we take into account the number of students, the number of residents, closeness to neighboring villages so that children from other communities can also use the library,” Zalibekyan says.

“An important but not mandatory requirement for us is the presence of a Teach for Armenia teacher at schools.

“The personal interest and motivation of the community and school leaders is also key.”

After construction and furnishing are done, about 300 new books published by Armenian publishing houses and board games are taken to the new libraries.

Once a library is ready, it becomes available for the entire community so that everyone is free to borrow books or read them there.

The website of Gradarak offers more information about the project and enables making online donations for the creation of the fifth library.