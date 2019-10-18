Chief coach of Armenia national squad resigns amid criticism
October 18, 2019 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief coach of Armenia’s national football squad Armen Gyulbudaghyants has resigned, the country's Football Federation confirmed to PanARMENIAN.Net
Gyulbudaghyants has recently come under fire following dire performance by the national team in recent fixtures.
Armenia, in particular, drew against Liechtenstein in a Euro 2020 qualification match and lost to Finland in another one.
Gyulbudaghyants has previously managed the national youth teams, as well as several clubs including Pyunik, Banants, Alashkert and Impulse.
Top stories
Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.
Marcos Pizzelli has reminisced about the eleven years he spent with the team, saying that he feels good in Armenia.
Armenian athlete Artur Tovmasyan has reached the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships men’s finals.
Mkhitaryan’s will be unable to participate in Armenia’s upcoming international games, namely the match against Finland.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenian mission donates medical supplies to Aleppo hospital The humanitarian mission of Armenia in Syria donated medical supplies to the military hospital of Aleppo.
U.S. Helsinki Commission to examine reforms in Armenia CSCE (or the U.S. Helsinki Commission) will be having a hearing on Armenian reforms on October 22.
Turkey agrees to halt Syria assault Trump claimed on Twitter that “[m]illions of lives will be saved” by the suspension of hostilities".
Goran Bregović will perform in Yerevan on New Year’s Eve Bregović will perform in Yerevan when the residents of the Armenian capital will be ringing in the New Year.