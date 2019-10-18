Chief coach of Armenia national squad resigns amid criticism

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief coach of Armenia’s national football squad Armen Gyulbudaghyants has resigned, the country's Football Federation confirmed to PanARMENIAN.Net

Gyulbudaghyants has recently come under fire following dire performance by the national team in recent fixtures.

Armenia, in particular, drew against Liechtenstein in a Euro 2020 qualification match and lost to Finland in another one.

Gyulbudaghyants has previously managed the national youth teams, as well as several clubs including Pyunik, Banants, Alashkert and Impulse.