Henrikh Mkhitaryan advocates healthy food for kids worldwide

October 23, 2019 - 12:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Unicef Ambassador, Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is advocating for the right nutrition for kids worldwide.

"We can only reach our full potential when we have the right nutrition but today a staggering 1 in 3 children are either undernourished or overweight," the midfielder said in a tweet.

"The stakes are too high to ignore so I’m sharing UNICEF’s plan to help every child grow up healthy."

"Where would I be without this? Good, healthy food helped me grow up strong, train day after day and give my best in every match," the Roma player said in another tweet.

Mkhitaryan became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in November 2016 to support the Fund in advocating children’s right to education, sports and play and use his voice to bring awareness to the rights of the most marginalized children in Armenia.

