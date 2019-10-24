Armenia drop three spots in latest FIFA ranking
October 24, 2019 - 18:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped three notches to take the 99th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published by the federation Thursday, October 24.
The team climbed to the 96th spot last month after having dropped to the 106th position in April.
Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the
