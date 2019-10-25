Armenian weightlifter sets world record, takes gold

Armenian weightlifter sets world record, takes gold
October 25, 2019 - 18:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reigning world and European champion, Armenian lifter Hakob Mkrtchyan (89 kg weight class) has set a new world record and won gold at the 2019 European U23 Championships, currently underway in Bucharest, Romania.

Avagyan lifted a total of 375 kg above his head and became the first weightlifter to show such results.

Davit Hovhannisyan, also from the Armenian national team, snatched bronze in the same category after raising 357kg above his head.

Karen Avagyan (89 kg weight class) won gold at the U20 Championships, Ara Aghanyan took silver. Liana Gyurjyan had earlier secured a medal in the women’s 81 kg event, while Rafik Harutyunyan, also 81kg, had taken bronze in the men’s competition.

