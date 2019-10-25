Armenian weightlifter sets world record, takes gold
October 25, 2019 - 18:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reigning world and European champion, Armenian lifter Hakob Mkrtchyan (89 kg weight class) has set a new world record and won gold at the 2019 European U23 Championships, currently underway in Bucharest, Romania.
Avagyan lifted a total of 375 kg above his head and became the first weightlifter to show such results.
Davit Hovhannisyan, also from the Armenian national team, snatched bronze in the same category after raising 357kg above his head.
Karen Avagyan (89 kg weight class) won gold at the U20 Championships, Ara Aghanyan took silver. Liana Gyurjyan had earlier secured a medal in the women’s 81 kg event, while Rafik Harutyunyan, also 81kg, had taken bronze in the men’s competition.
Top stories
Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.
Marcos Pizzelli has reminisced about the eleven years he spent with the team, saying that he feels good in Armenia.
Armenian athlete Artur Tovmasyan has reached the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships men’s finals.
