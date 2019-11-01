Armenian athlete becomes four-time world armwrestling champion

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lieutenant colonel of the Armenian Armed Forces, athlete Sargis Stepanyan has won the title of the champion at the World Para-Armwrestling Championship held in Romania.

Stepanyan, who won the title for the fourth time, posted a picture of himself sporting the winner’s medal, on Facebook.

The athlete was wounded in 2014 which resulted in the loss of both legs and right hand. The former soldier was involved in a combat mission at the time, pulling a fellow wounded soldier out of a minefield while neutralizing an Azerbaijani subversive group.

Stepanyan is also a two-time European champion.