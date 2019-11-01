Armenia's Levon Aronian lands fourth in FIDE top players list
November 1, 2019 - 11:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian has landed in the 8th spot in FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide.
Aronian first abandoned the list of the world's 10 strongest players in March 2018 has been in and out of it since. Ranked 14th in the October 2019 edition of the report, the grandmaster has again returned to the top ten.
Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leads the FIDE list and is followed by Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) and Ding Liren (China) in the second and third spots, respectively.
Aronian won the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament in August.
Top stories
Ara Aghanyan, also from the Armenian team, snatched silver in the same category after raising 358 kg above his head.
Gyulbudaghyants has recently come under fire following dire performance by the national team in recent fixtures.
Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.
Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenian-Australians welcome U.S. House vote on Armenian Genocide The Armenian National Committee of Australia has welcomed the overwhelming 405-11 vote by the U.S. House.
Measles can erase immune system's memory The measles virus can cause "immune amnesia," removing antibodies that had protected patients from other illnesses.
Armenian Consulate in LA raises “Seal Team” episode on Karabakh The Armenian diplomatic missions are actively engaged in the process of clarifying details of the episode.
Turkey Foreign Minister weighs in on Karabakh conflict Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has weighed in on the process of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.