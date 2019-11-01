Armenia's Levon Aronian lands fourth in FIDE top players list

Armenia's Levon Aronian lands fourth in FIDE top players list
November 1, 2019 - 11:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian has landed in the 8th spot in FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide.

Aronian first abandoned the list of the world's 10 strongest players in March 2018 has been in and out of it since. Ranked 14th in the October 2019 edition of the report, the grandmaster has again returned to the top ten.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leads the FIDE list and is followed by Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) and Ding Liren (China) in the second and third spots, respectively.

Aronian won the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament in August.

