Matthias Ginter hails "incredible" Henrikh Mkhitaryan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter has played with and against some of the world’s best over the course of his career, with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan among the Germany international’s picks when it comes to the finest he has seen, Goal.com says.

The versatile 25-year-old is currently on the books of Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

He did, however, spend three years with Borussia Dortmund between 2014 and 2017 and formed part of a star-studded squad while at Signal Iduna Park.

It was during that spell that Ginter claims to have worked alongside the most talented team-mate of his career to date, with current Roma loanee Mkhitaryan considered to be different class.

Ginter told ‘kicker meets DAZN – Der Fußball Podcast’: "During my time in Dortmund, Henrikh Mkhitaryan did incredible things in training every day and, in the first season under [Thomas] Tuchel, he really took everyone apart."