Tbilisi protesters set up tents in city center
November 15, 2019 - 12:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of Georgians have taken to the streets to protest the parliament’s decision to not hold the 2020 elections with a proportional system (on party lists). Had the bill passed, the majoritarian system, which traditionally has given the ruling party a significant advantage, would have been abolished, Jam News reports.
Their main requirement is early parliamentary elections. Tents have been set up on Rustaveli Avenue in downtown Tbilisi.
The transition to a proportional system was one of the main requirements of protests in the summer. On June 24, after two days of rallies, the leader of the Georgian Dream Bidzina Ivanishvili made a public statement agreeing to fulfill the demand.
He said that Georgian Dream would agree to a proportional system and would present such a bill to parliament.
However, when the issue was put to a vote in parliament, many lawmakers from the party did not vote for the changes initiated by the Georgian Dream.
Top stories
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey condemns IS murder of Armenian priest in Syria Turkey said it condemns "this terrorist act in the most powerful way and wish our condolences to the Syrian people."
Turkish-Armenian lawmaker says Erdogan is glorifying the Genocide Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Armenia "a state born yesterday" and described Armenians as "refugees".
Henrikh Mkhitaryan spotted training with Roma Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been training with Roma after several weeks' break due to an injury.
Armenian journalists will reportedly visit Azerbaijan A delegation of Armenian journalists consisting of 5-6 people will leave for Azerbaijan on November 17.