Armenia coach offers to resign after 9-1 defeat to Italy
November 19, 2019 - 10:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia coach Abraham Khashmanyan has offered “to resign tomorrow” after a 9-1 defeat to Italy, only his second game in charge, Football Italia says.

The notoriously fiery tactician is the third coach on the Armenia bench during this Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

He was only appointed a few weeks ago and made his debut in a 1-0 home loss to Greece, but that was no preparation for the humiliation in Palermo.

“Tonight’s game unfortunately reflects the image of Armenian football right now,” insisted Khashmanyan in his press conference on Monday, November 18.

“From the moment I took the job, I said that this was going to be the situation. I take responsibility, it is all my fault. We came here without so many of our talents.

“If the Federation thinks it is my fault, then I can resign tomorrow. If not, if the Federation decides that I should continue with my work, then I must completely revamp this team, because in my view nothing is working as it should.

“Unfortunately, we did nothing today. There’s not much to say after a defeat like that. I just speak the truth.”

