Azerbaijani ruling party decides to dissolve parliament

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) at an urgent meeting on Thursday, November 28 proposed dissolve the country'sParliament, Trend reports.

The issue will be raised at a parliament session on Friday, where the ruling party represents majority.

The last parliamentary elections were held on November 1, 2015 in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Parliament consists of 125 deputies and all of them are elected by the majority system.