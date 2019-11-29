Armenia drop three more spots in latest FIFA ranking
November 29, 2019 - 13:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped three more notches to take the 102nd spot in the latest FIFA ranking published by the federation recently.
The team dropped to the 99th spot last month after having dropped to the 106th position in April.
Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the agency, while British Virgin Islands, San Marino and Anguilla come at the bottom end.
Top stories
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he has not arrived in Rome to be a tourist.
Abraham Khashmanyan has offered “to resign tomorrow” after a 9-1 defeat to Italy, only his second game in charge.
“I like to play more freely and move wherever there’s space, but you have to do the job that the manager asks," he said.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been training with Roma after several weeks' break due to an injury.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Link between sleep quality and onset of Alzheimer’s found Slow-wave sleep is that all-important deep sleep we need to reinforce our memories and help us wake up feeling refreshed.
Iraq Prime Minister announces resignation The statement did not say when he would resign. Parliament is to convene an emergency session to discuss the crisis.
Armenian church in Turkey turned into trash dump Aziziye municipality in Erzurum province is collecting construction waste near the Armenian St. Minas church.
Hungary says ready to start talks on joining Eurasian Development Bank Hungary is ready to start talks on joining the EDB as a full member, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said.