Armenia drop three more spots in latest FIFA ranking

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped three more notches to take the 102nd spot in the latest FIFA ranking published by the federation recently.

The team dropped to the 99th spot last month after having dropped to the 106th position in April.

Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the agency, while British Virgin Islands, San Marino and Anguilla come at the bottom end.