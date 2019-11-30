Levon Aronian pulls out of FIDE Grand Prix due to health issues
November 30, 2019 - 16:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is withdrawing from the FIDE Grand Prix in Jerusalem due to health issues.
"After thoughtful consideration and with the permission of FIDE president Mr. Dvorkovich, I regretfully have to withdraw from the FIDE Grand Prix in Jerusalem," Aronian said in a Facebook post.
"Unfortunately, the dates clash with the treatment of my exhausting and troublesome breathing problems related to previous (and multiple) nasal surgeries which have not resolved the original issues."
After the Kolkata GCT, Aronian was examined, and by doctor’s request will be treated in the 2nd week of December.
"My fighting spirit, love of chess, and determination to bring my brand of creativity to this sport cannot be understated and that is why I consider a withdrawal from any tournament a very serious matter and not a choice to be taken frivolously, especially for ambassadors of the sport who are privileged to play the tournaments I do," said the grandmaster.
"So please know that I will take that week to get the treatment I need to come back healthier and stronger."
The FIDE Grand Prix 2019 is a series of four chess tournaments that forms part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2020.
