Mkhitaryan's last-minute goal clinches Roma win over Verona

Mkhitaryan's last-minute goal clinches Roma win over Verona
December 2, 2019 - 10:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal against Verona on Sunday, December 1, which clinched the Giallorossi’s 3-1 victory.

After the match, the Armenia international said he feels good after missing playing for two months.

"Now I feel good and I think it was very important to win today. We didn’t play very well, but the most important thing was the three points," Roma TV cited Mkhitaryan as saying.

"We expected an aggressive and tough Verona. We studied the opponent very well and did what we had to do."

The playmaker also gave credit to his teammates and Roma manager Paulo Fonseca for his quick adaption with the Italian site.

Mkhitaryan said in a recent interview that he has not arrived in Rome to be a tourist but has joined the Italian side to help them "achieve something."

Related links:
RomaPress. Mkhitaryan after scrappy Verona win: “We didn’t play well, but we did what we had to do. We needed these three points”
 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Henrikh Mkhitaryan "can’t wait to be back" with Roma
Mkhitaryan has tweeted an image of himself training ahead of a possible return from injury to his loan spell with Roma.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he is Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he is "not a tourist" in Roma
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he has not arrived in Rome to be a tourist.
Armenia coach offers to resign after 9-1 defeat to ItalyArmenia coach offers to resign after 9-1 defeat to Italy
Abraham Khashmanyan has offered “to resign tomorrow” after a 9-1 defeat to Italy, only his second game in charge.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan criticizes Unai Emery tacticsHenrikh Mkhitaryan criticizes Unai Emery tactics
“I like to play more freely and move wherever there’s space, but you have to do the job that the manager asks," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
New variety of apples can stay fresh for 12 months The Cosmic Crunch apple is promised to offer fans of the fruit an extra juicy and crispy experience.
Azerbaijani President asked to dissolve parliament The next election is not due until November 2020, but the president has the right to dissolve the parliament.
"Frozen 2" nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history The film continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman.
Iran “seriously reconsider” stepping back from UN atomic watchdog Iran is frustrated by Europe’s refusal to defy the threat of US sanctions against any European company that trades with Iran.