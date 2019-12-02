Mkhitaryan's last-minute goal clinches Roma win over Verona

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal against Verona on Sunday, December 1, which clinched the Giallorossi’s 3-1 victory.

After the match, the Armenia international said he feels good after missing playing for two months.

"Now I feel good and I think it was very important to win today. We didn’t play very well, but the most important thing was the three points," Roma TV cited Mkhitaryan as saying.

"We expected an aggressive and tough Verona. We studied the opponent very well and did what we had to do."

The playmaker also gave credit to his teammates and Roma manager Paulo Fonseca for his quick adaption with the Italian site.

Mkhitaryan said in a recent interview that he has not arrived in Rome to be a tourist but has joined the Italian side to help them "achieve something."