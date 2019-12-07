Armenia's Sargissian wins European Rapid Chess Championship
December 7, 2019 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian has won the European Rapid Chess Championship held in Tallinn, Estonia.
Three players scored 10.5 points each to tie for gold, but Sargissian was declared the winner thanks to extra points.
Azerbaijan's Rauf Mamedov and Russia's Alexander Riazantsev finished second and third, respectively.
The Blitz Chess tournament is expected to kick off on Saturday, December 7.
