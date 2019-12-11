Mkhitaryan opens up about playing against Messi
December 11, 2019 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma players Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolo Zaniolo and Mirko Antonucci visited the parish of Santa Maria Madre del Redentore in Tor Bella Monaca in Rome to meet children and answer some of the kids’ questions, reports Pagine Romaniste.
Mkhitaryan opened up about his experience playing against Argentine forward Lionel Messi, describing him as “an alien”.
“I played against Messi at Camp Nou. It was hard for me to face him but it was also hard for Barca when they came to the Olimpico,” said the Armenian.
Mkhitaryan also said his favorite player ever is French attacking midfielder Zinedine Zidane, who now manages Real Madrid.
The Armenia international joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window.
