Armenian football fan released from Finnish prison
December 12, 2019 - 18:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An football fan from Armenia has been released from a prison in Finland, reveals the First Armenian Front.
Yervand Ismailian was arrested on October 15 during the national squad's European Qualifiers match against Finland for throwing an explosive device.
The Armenian fan will return to Yerevan within one or two days.
