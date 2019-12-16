Wizz Air will be flying from Armenia to Vienna, Vilnius
December 16, 2019 - 11:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Wizz Air will be flying from Armenia to Vienna and Vilnius starting from spring 2020, Wizz Air Corporate Communications Manager Andras Rado told a press conference in Yerevan on Monday, December 16.
The budget carrier has already updated information on their official website to reveal new destinations from Yerevan, the capital.
Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer David O'Brien revealed in mid-October that the Irish airlines will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from spring 2020. The company will also be offering flights from the northern Armenian town of Gyumri to Memmingen from summer 2020.
Revazian has recently teased 2-3 new destinations that Ryanair will be flying from Armenia in addition to the four routes the carrier announced in October.
