Armenia's FIFA ranking remains unchanged in 102nd spot

Armenia's FIFA ranking remains unchanged in 102nd spot
December 19, 2019 - 16:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have remained in the 102nd spot in the latest FIFA ranking published by the federation recently.

The team dropped to the 102nd spot last month and had dropped to the 106th position in April.

Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the agency, while British Virgin Islands, San Marino and Anguilla come at the bottom end.

 Top stories
Armenia's Sargissian wins European Rapid Chess ChampionshipArmenia's Sargissian wins European Rapid Chess Championship
Armenian grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian has won the European Rapid Chess Championship held in Tallinn.
Roma hope to get Mkhitaryan Roma hope to get Mkhitaryan "for Belgian or Polish prices" - paper
Roma are hoping to get Arsenal player Henrikh Mkhitaryan for "Belgian or Polish prices" in summer 2020.
Mkhitaryan's last-minute goal clinches Roma win over VeronaMkhitaryan's last-minute goal clinches Roma win over Verona
After the match, the Armenia international said he feels good after missing playing for two months.
Levon Aronian pulls out of FIDE Grand Prix due to health issuesLevon Aronian pulls out of FIDE Grand Prix due to health issues
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is withdrawing from the FIDE Grand Prix in Jerusalem due to health issues.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight title
Armenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European Championship
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Breast cancer survivors "face other health risks after treatment" Researchers found that breast cancer and other cancers are the most common cause of death for the first decade.
EU provides €5,1 million grant support for Armenia's road safety Armenia and the European Investment Bank signed a Nighbourhood Investment Platform Grant Agreement.
Armenia poverty rate down to 23.5% Poverty has been steadily decreasing in Armenia since 2010, the Statistical Committee of Armenia reveals.
Alzheimer's study shows promise in protecting brain from tau Tau, like amyloid protein, is another substance that builds up in Alzheimer's disease and damages brain cells.