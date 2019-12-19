Armenia's FIFA ranking remains unchanged in 102nd spot
December 19, 2019 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have remained in the 102nd spot in the latest FIFA ranking published by the federation recently.
The team dropped to the 102nd spot last month and had dropped to the 106th position in April.
Belgium tops the ranking and is closely followed by France and Brazil, according to the report compiled by the agency, while British Virgin Islands, San Marino and Anguilla come at the bottom end.
