Tobacco use by men drops across world for first time – report

Tobacco use by men drops across world for first time – report
December 20, 2019 - 13:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tobacco use among men worldwide has fallen for the first time in what health workers described as a significant milestone against the global smoking epidemic, The Times reports.

A report by the World Health Organisation said tobacco use among men, including those who use snuff and chewing tobacco, was projected to fall every year from now although it emphasised that curbs on consumption must continue to be enforced.

Smoking among women and girls has been falling steadily since 2000.

Tobacco use among men peaked at almost 1.1 billion before dropping slightly last year and is expected to fall by six million by 2025. The number of women who smoke is projected to fall to 212 million by the same date.

Related links:
BBC: ВОЗ: глобальная табачная эпидемия идет на спад
The Times. Tobacco use by men drops across world for first time
 Top stories
Erdogan threatens to recognize genocide of Native AmericansErdogan threatens to recognize genocide of Native Americans
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Azerbaijan encroaches into Georgian territory: bellingcatAzerbaijan encroaches into Georgian territory: bellingcat
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
Armenian Genocide, anti-Semitism and other sensitive matters Ilhan Omar fails to graspArmenian Genocide, anti-Semitism and other sensitive matters Ilhan Omar fails to grasp
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Two standard alcoholic drinks a day "no longer safe"
Climate change is causing birds to become smaller – study
BBC: Azerbaijan tortured soldiers when looking for Armenian spies
Joe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolution
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Putin awards Order of Friendship to EEC chief Putin has awarded the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan the Order of Friendship.
Turkey's Galatasaray interested in loaning Henrikh Mkhitaryan Turkey's Galatasaray have offered Roma to loan out Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan and Croatian striker Kalinić.
Long work hours can lead to high blood pressure Putting in overtime at the office could get you a promotion, but it could also lead to something less desirable.
267 million names, phone numbers leaked from Facebook Diachenko found a database of user account info including their name and phone numbers for 267 million Facebook users