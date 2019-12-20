Tobacco use by men drops across world for first time – report
December 20, 2019 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tobacco use among men worldwide has fallen for the first time in what health workers described as a significant milestone against the global smoking epidemic, The Times reports.
A report by the World Health Organisation said tobacco use among men, including those who use snuff and chewing tobacco, was projected to fall every year from now although it emphasised that curbs on consumption must continue to be enforced.
Smoking among women and girls has been falling steadily since 2000.
Tobacco use among men peaked at almost 1.1 billion before dropping slightly last year and is expected to fall by six million by 2025. The number of women who smoke is projected to fall to 212 million by the same date.
