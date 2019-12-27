Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28
December 27, 2019 - 18:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsen Goulamirian of Armenia, the WBA “super” cruiserweight champion, is defending his belt against the No. 8-rated southpaw Constantin Bejenaru from the Republic of Moldova at the Palais Des Sport in Marseille, France on Saturday, December 28.
Goulamarian, 32, who has a record of 25-0; 17 and fights out of Big Bear Lake, California, made his pro debut in May 2011, and in March 2018 won the interim WBA cruiserweight belt with an 11th-round technical knockout win over Ryad Merthy (24-0).
Seven months later he stopped Mark Flanagan on a ninth-round technical knockout in a non-title fight.
On 15 November this year, Goulamarian claimed the full version of the WBA cruiserweight belt when won on a fourth-round knockout over Kane Watts (21-3); and was subsequently elevated to super champion by the WBA.
Bejenaru (14-0; 4), who is based in Brooklyn, New York, was an outstanding amateur, a 10-time Romanian champion, a bronze medalist at the European amateur championships in 2006, and a finalist in the European Union championships in 2006 and 2007.
In November 2017, he scored a unanimous 10-round points decision over South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu for the WBC International and WBC Continental America’s cruiserweight titles. The scores were 98-91 and 97-92 twice.
However, he was inactive for 19 months in what was reported as promotional problems before returning to action on 12 July this year with a sixth-round technical knockout win over Jose Humberto Corral (20-24).
This could be a closely fought contest with the 35-year-old Benjenaru extending the champion.
The other main organisation champions are WBA, secondary, Beibut Shumenov, WBO, Mairus Breidis. The WBC title is vacant.
