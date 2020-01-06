Iraqi parliament votes to expel U.S. troops
January 6, 2020 - 12:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi parliament has voted to remove U.S. troops from Iraq. In an extraordinary session, lawmakers backed a resolution to ask the government to end an agreement with Washington to station 5,200 troops in Iraq.
Sunday's resolution specifically calls for ending a 2014 agreement that allows Washington to send troops to Iraq to help in the fight against the "Islamic State" group.
"The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting 'Islamic State' due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory," the resolution read.
"The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason."
The move provoked a swift response from Washington, as it expressed its disappointment with the decision.
"We strongly urge Iraqi leaders to reconsider the importance of the ongoing economic and security relationship between the two countries and the continued presence of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS," said a State Department spokesperson.
"We believe it is in the shared interests of the United States and Iraq to continue fighting ISIS together," and that the US is still "committed to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq."
President Donald Trump has threatened Iraq with debilitating sanctions, should the Middle Eastern country force US troops to leave.
