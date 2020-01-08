Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran, leaves 176 on board dead
January 8, 2020 - 10:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A passenger plane operated by the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) and carrying 176 people crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, the Iranian capital, killing everyone on board, the country's state-run Press TV reported.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ali Khashani, said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev. The aircraft, Khashani said, went down on Wednesday, January 8 morning and caught fire after crashing.
According to the official, the crash was likely due to technical problems.
Later, Kashani announced that all the 167 passengers and nine crew members of the plane had died in the crash.
Rescue teams were sent to the site of the crash immediately after the crash.
The Tehran Governor’s Office’s Crisis Management Committee is expected to convene shortly to investigate the crash of the Boeing 737.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. Embassy in Armenia announces visa application changes The embassy message shared on January 7 was published in Armenian, English and Iranian.
Armenia clarifying if own citizens were on board crashed jet in Iran “Deep condolences to the families and friends of victims,” Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan tweeted.
Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Kim Kardashian congratulates Armenians on Christmas The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.