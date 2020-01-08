63 Canadian students among those killed in UIA jet crash in Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - 63 Canadian students were among those on the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran shortly after take off, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister has confirmed.

The Ukraine International Airlines said most passengers were in transit and due to connect to other flights on arrival.

According to a Telegram report by Mash, the Canadian students used the Ukrainian airlines due to the low prices on tickets. They were reportedly returning to college after Christmas holidays.

A senior public relations official at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ali Khashani, said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev. The aircraft, Khashani said, went down on Wednesday morning and caught fire after crashing. According to the official, the crash was likely due to technical problems. All 176 people on board were killed.