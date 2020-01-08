63 Canadian students among those killed in UIA jet crash in Iran
January 8, 2020 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 63 Canadian students were among those on the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran shortly after take off, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister has confirmed.
The Ukraine International Airlines said most passengers were in transit and due to connect to other flights on arrival.
According to a Telegram report by Mash, the Canadian students used the Ukrainian airlines due to the low prices on tickets. They were reportedly returning to college after Christmas holidays.
A senior public relations official at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ali Khashani, said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev. The aircraft, Khashani said, went down on Wednesday morning and caught fire after crashing. According to the official, the crash was likely due to technical problems. All 176 people on board were killed.
Top stories
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
Partner news
Latest news
Roman Berezovsky returns to Armenia to coach FC Pyunik Former Armenia goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky has been appointed the head coach of FC Pyunik, the club said.
Armenia PM offers condolences over Iran plane crash “It was with great sorrow that I learned about the crash of a civilian aircraft near the airport in Tehran,” Pashinyan said.
UEFA President congratulates new Armenia football chief Čeferin congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on being elected as the President of the Football Federation of Armenia.
Armenia improves standing on “powerful passports” index The latest passport power rankings have come out, and Armenia appears to have improved its standing by three notches.