France not planning to withdraw troops from Iraq

PanARMENIAN.Net - France has no plans to cut its troop numbers from Iraq for the moment following the killing of a top Iranian military commander that has exacerbated tensions in the region, a French government source said on Tuesday, January 7, Reuters reports.

The source added that security around French troops would be reinforced.

France provides training and logistical support to Iraqi and Kurdish forces part of anti-Islamic State coalition in the country.

The Iraqi parliament has recently voted to remove U.S. troops from Iraq. In an extraordinary session, lawmakers backed a resolution to ask the government to end an agreement with Washington to station 5,200 troops in Iraq.

President Donald Trump has threatened Iraq with debilitating sanctions, should the Middle Eastern country force US troops to leave.