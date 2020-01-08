France not planning to withdraw troops from Iraq
January 8, 2020 - 17:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - France has no plans to cut its troop numbers from Iraq for the moment following the killing of a top Iranian military commander that has exacerbated tensions in the region, a French government source said on Tuesday, January 7, Reuters reports.
The source added that security around French troops would be reinforced.
France provides training and logistical support to Iraqi and Kurdish forces part of anti-Islamic State coalition in the country.
The Iraqi parliament has recently voted to remove U.S. troops from Iraq. In an extraordinary session, lawmakers backed a resolution to ask the government to end an agreement with Washington to station 5,200 troops in Iraq.
President Donald Trump has threatened Iraq with debilitating sanctions, should the Middle Eastern country force US troops to leave.
Top stories
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
Partner news
Latest news
Roman Berezovsky returns to Armenia to coach FC Pyunik Former Armenia goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky has been appointed the head coach of FC Pyunik, the club said.
Armenia PM offers condolences over Iran plane crash “It was with great sorrow that I learned about the crash of a civilian aircraft near the airport in Tehran,” Pashinyan said.
UEFA President congratulates new Armenia football chief Čeferin congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on being elected as the President of the Football Federation of Armenia.
Armenia improves standing on “powerful passports” index The latest passport power rankings have come out, and Armenia appears to have improved its standing by three notches.