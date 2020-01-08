Roman Berezovsky returns to Armenia to coach FC Pyunik

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenia goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky has been appointed the head coach of FC Pyunik, the club said in a statement on Wednesday, January 8.

Berezovsky participated in 79 international matches since his debut in home 1998 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Portugal on 31 August 1996. He is considered as the best Armenian goalkeeper ever.

In his club career, he has played for Syunik K., Kosmos-Kirovets, Smena-Saturn, Zenit, Torpedo M., Dynamo M., and Khimki M. football clubs.

Berezovsky ended his football career in 2015 and started a coaching career with Moscow’s Dynamo, Sochi and the Armenian national team.

Besides Berezovsky, Sergei Chikishev (assistant) has joined the Pyunik coaching staff who has in the past coached Irtysh, Tyumen and Dynamo M. clubs.

Robert Arzumanyan (assistant), Hayk Kirakosyan (goalkeeping coach) and Chiro Hosseini Verdi (fitness coach) will continue in the Pyunik coaching staff. Suren Chakhalyan will take another post in Pyunik.