Australia to cull thousands of camels

PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of camels in South Australia will be shot dead from helicopters as a result of extreme heat and drought, the BBC reports.

A five-day cull started on Wednesday, January 8, as Aboriginal communities in the region have reported large groups of camels damaging towns and buildings.

"They are roaming the streets looking for water. We are worried about the safety of the young children," says Marita Baker, who lives in the community of Kanypi.

Some feral horses will also be killed.

Hot and dry conditions have led to huge bush fires across Australia in the last few months, but the country's drought has lasted for years. The camel cull is not directly linked to the fires crisis.

Camels aren't native to Australia - they were brought over by British settlers from India, Afghanistan and the Middle East in the 19th century.

Estimates of numbers of camels vary but there are thought to be hundreds of thousands of them across the central parts of the country.