Henrikh Mkhitaryan picks up new thigh injury
January 9, 2020 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has picked up a new muscular injury, announced Roma, and it remains to be seen when he’ll be available again, Football Italia reports.
The creative midfielder is on loan from Arsenal and will turn 31 next month. He has made only 11 competitive appearances for the Giallorossi since arriving on September 2, contributing three goals and an assist.
The Armenia international has not started a game since December 12 due to muscular issues.
Just as he was on his way back to full fitness, Mkhitaryan was a substitute against Torino on January 5 and suffered another muscular injury.
A statement notes he has been diagnosed with a lesion to the left thigh and will require more tests on a daily basis to monitor the extent of the problem.
This is a new injury, as until now he had been struggling with a right thigh strain.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Arsen Goulamirian, the WBA “super” cruiserweight champion, is defending his belt against Constantin Bejenaru.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian launched FIDE World Rapid Championship underway in Moscow, Russia.
Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland HD is among football's most memorable moments from the 2010s.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Motorola Razr set to be launched in 2020 In November 2019, at the Lenovo Innovation and Technology Conference, the company released its first foldable smartphone.
European Parliament won’t observe Azerbaijan elections None of its members or bodies have been mandated to observe or comment on the electoral process in Azerbaijan.
Google updates travel site to offer the best time to make a trip The website will now show you, for example, the cheapest and most expensive times of year at your destination.
Armenia considers opening 17th century underground city to public Well-preserved fragments of the 17th-century cellars, which were destroyed at the beginning of the last century, were found.