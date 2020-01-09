Henrikh Mkhitaryan picks up new thigh injury

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has picked up a new muscular injury, announced Roma, and it remains to be seen when he’ll be available again, Football Italia reports.

The creative midfielder is on loan from Arsenal and will turn 31 next month. He has made only 11 competitive appearances for the Giallorossi since arriving on September 2, contributing three goals and an assist.

The Armenia international has not started a game since December 12 due to muscular issues.

Just as he was on his way back to full fitness, Mkhitaryan was a substitute against Torino on January 5 and suffered another muscular injury.

A statement notes he has been diagnosed with a lesion to the left thigh and will require more tests on a daily basis to monitor the extent of the problem.

This is a new injury, as until now he had been struggling with a right thigh strain.