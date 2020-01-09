European Parliament won’t observe Azerbaijan elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Parliament will not observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on February 9, reads a statement from the Parliament.

“As a matter of consequence, none of its members or bodies have been mandated to observe or comment on this electoral process on behalf of the European Parliament,” Turan news agency cited the statement as saying.

“Therefore, should any Member of the European Parliament decide to observe these elections, she/he would do so in her/his personal capacity and would under no circumstances, through any statement or action, represent the view or position of the European Parliament.”