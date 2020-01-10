Madame Tussauds moves Meghan, Harry waxworks from Royals
January 10, 2020 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - London's Madame Tussauds museum has announced that it has removed the waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its Royal Family set, CNN reports.
The decision follows Meghan and Harry's Tuesday shock announcement that they are taking a step back as senior members of the Royal family, and seeking financial independence.
"Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals," Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement.
"Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them," Davies said.
The works previously stood alongside The Queen, Prince Philip, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Madame Tussauds said they will be separated from the family to mirror their "progressive new role within the Royal institution."
Top stories
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan nommed for Roma Goal of the Month award Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored against the Giallorossi’s 1:3 win over Verona in Serie A on December 1.
Armenia: Beeline wants to sell shares to Ucom Under the law on electronic communications, the public services watchdog should approve or reject the deal.
Case against Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will be sent to court Serzh Sargsyan is charged with facilitating the embezzlement of large sums of public money by a group of officials.
Armenia lauds signs of de-escalation amid Iran-U.S. crisis Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that the signs of de-escalation in the region are encouraging.