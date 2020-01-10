Henrikh Mkhitaryan nommed for Roma Goal of the Month award
January 10, 2020 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among the nominees to receive Roma’s Goal of the Month for December award.
Mkhitaryan scored against the Giallorossi’s 1:3 win over Verona in Serie A on December 1.
The Italian club shared the list, which also includes Aleksandar Kolarov, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Justin Dean Kluivert, on Instagram.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Arsen Goulamirian, the WBA “super” cruiserweight champion, is defending his belt against Constantin Bejenaru.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian launched FIDE World Rapid Championship underway in Moscow, Russia.
Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland HD is among football's most memorable moments from the 2010s.
