Henrikh Mkhitaryan nommed for Roma Goal of the Month award
January 10, 2020 - 13:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among the nominees to receive Roma’s Goal of the Month for December award.

Mkhitaryan scored against the Giallorossi’s 1:3 win over Verona in Serie A on December 1.

The Italian club shared the list, which also includes Aleksandar Kolarov, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Justin Dean Kluivert, on Instagram.

Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfortMkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28
Arsen Goulamirian, the WBA “super” cruiserweight champion, is defending his belt against Constantin Bejenaru.
Levon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victoryLevon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victory
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian launched FIDE World Rapid Championship underway in Moscow, Russia.
BBC: Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick among most memorable bits from 2010sBBC: Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick among most memorable bits from 2010s
Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland HD is among football's most memorable moments from the 2010s.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight title
Armenian wrestler snatches gold at Cadet European Championship
Boeing employees ridicule 737 MAX in internal communications An employee asks another: “Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn’t”.
Iran denies missile hit Ukrainian plane, calls on West to share data “What is obvious for us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no missile hit the plane,” Ali Abedzadeh said.
Armenia: Beeline wants to sell shares to Ucom Under the law on electronic communications, the public services watchdog should approve or reject the deal.
Case against Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will be sent to court Serzh Sargsyan is charged with facilitating the embezzlement of large sums of public money by a group of officials.