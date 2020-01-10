Henrikh Mkhitaryan nommed for Roma Goal of the Month award

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among the nominees to receive Roma’s Goal of the Month for December award.

Mkhitaryan scored against the Giallorossi’s 1:3 win over Verona in Serie A on December 1.

The Italian club shared the list, which also includes Aleksandar Kolarov, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Justin Dean Kluivert, on Instagram.