FIFA president invites Armenia football chief to Switzerland

January 13, 2020 - 12:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - FIFA president Gianni Infantino has congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on his election as the President of the Football Federation of Armenia and invited him to the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

“Your knowledge, leadership, and experience, particularly as former FFA Secretary General, will undoubtedly have a great impact on the development of our beautiful game in your country,” Infantino said in a message.

“You can rely on my personal support and FIFA's assistance to reach this goal and the doors of the Home of FIFA are always open whenever you wish to discuss the game and matters related to its governance. It will be a great pleasure to invite you to come to Zurich soon.”

President of UEFA Aleksander Čeferin had earlier congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on his election as the FFA President.

