FIFA president invites Armenia football chief to Switzerland
January 13, 2020 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - FIFA president Gianni Infantino has congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on his election as the President of the Football Federation of Armenia and invited him to the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.
“Your knowledge, leadership, and experience, particularly as former FFA Secretary General, will undoubtedly have a great impact on the development of our beautiful game in your country,” Infantino said in a message.
“You can rely on my personal support and FIFA's assistance to reach this goal and the doors of the Home of FIFA are always open whenever you wish to discuss the game and matters related to its governance. It will be a great pleasure to invite you to come to Zurich soon.”
President of UEFA Aleksander Čeferin had earlier congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on his election as the FFA President.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Arsen Goulamirian, the WBA “super” cruiserweight champion, is defending his belt against Constantin Bejenaru.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian launched FIDE World Rapid Championship underway in Moscow, Russia.
Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland HD is among football's most memorable moments from the 2010s.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Famous Iranian actor slams government, says “we are captives” “I fought this dream for a long time and didn’t want to accept it. We are not citizens. We never were. We are captives,” she said.
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees revealed The honors for Best Picture, directing, and writing, as well as the four acting trophies, are the standout awards of the night.
Retired Pope Benedict slams Francis over celibacy comments Benedict made the comments in a book he co-authored with Cardinal Robert Sarah, which will be released on January 15.
Philippine volcano eruption forces 45,000 people to evacuate Taal Volcano, located 100km south of Manila, sent a column of ash and steam up to 15km into the atmosphere.