Meghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with Disney
January 13, 2020 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has allegedly signed a deal with Disney to benefit a wildlife charity, The Times reports.
It will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organisation that helps to track and protect the animals from poaching.
The arrangement offers a hint of the couple’s future life, using their celebrity status to benefit their chosen causes.
2020 had barely started when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—announced that they have made the choice to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.
Harry and Meghan will no longer receive funding through the Sovereign Grant, thereby making them members of the Royal Family with financial independence.
Photo. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
