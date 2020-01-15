Armenia’s PicsArt among 15 most downloaded apps worldwide
January 15, 2020 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian photo editing platform PicsArt was among the world’s 20 most downloaded apps in 2019, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 14.
The app was downloaded more than 150 million times throughout the previous year to be listed alongside Facebook and WhatsApp, according to Sensor Tower's 2019 Data Digest which excludes games.
WhatsApp was the most downloaded app in 2019, followed by TikTok and Messenger.
PicsArt is a large creative platform for social media storytelling with more than 100 million monthly active users and influencers. The PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares nearly 1 billion images and videos every month. The company has amassed one of the largest open-source collections of content in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Yerevan, Armenia; Los Angeles; and Beijing, PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, and Siguler Guff and Company.
