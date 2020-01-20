New mountain retreat will blend into landscape in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Beirut-based architect Paul Kaloustian has designed the Loor Mountain Retreat ("loor" means silent in Armenian) as a hybrid of nature and architecture amid the rolling hills of Armenia’s Lori province.

To be situated close to an existing smart center, the project will begin construction in may 2020, creating a new leisure resort for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors, according to a story on Design Boom.

The program of the mountainside retreat comprises a restaurant, a spa with outdoor pool and 20 individual suites.

Each suite enjoys a private entrance and opens out to the outdoors, affording an uninterrupted visual and physical connection with the surrounding nature.

The units are meticulously designed by Kaloustian, and Armenian himself, to create a built form that does not impose, but instead merges with the undulating hillside. effectively, the resort embeds itself into the land, becoming an integral part of it.

The extension of the roof planes also allows for shaded areas in between communal outdoor spaces.