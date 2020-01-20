New mountain retreat will blend into landscape in Armenia
January 20, 2020 - 11:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Beirut-based architect Paul Kaloustian has designed the Loor Mountain Retreat ("loor" means silent in Armenian) as a hybrid of nature and architecture amid the rolling hills of Armenia’s Lori province.
To be situated close to an existing smart center, the project will begin construction in may 2020, creating a new leisure resort for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors, according to a story on Design Boom.
The program of the mountainside retreat comprises a restaurant, a spa with outdoor pool and 20 individual suites.
Each suite enjoys a private entrance and opens out to the outdoors, affording an uninterrupted visual and physical connection with the surrounding nature.
The units are meticulously designed by Kaloustian, and Armenian himself, to create a built form that does not impose, but instead merges with the undulating hillside. effectively, the resort embeds itself into the land, becoming an integral part of it.
The extension of the roof planes also allows for shaded areas in between communal outdoor spaces.
Top stories
The Armenian government has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda, including tackling corruption, HRW said.
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Partner news
Latest news
Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro will star in new Scorsese film Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese‘s two favorite leading men are finally coming together in one of his films.
Mexican lawmaker weighs in on Armenian Genocide recognition Ramirez promised to make effort to help clear the situation in Artsakh, stressing that peace is the only solution.
Massive dust storms in Australia hit central New South Wales Videos showed dust storms descending on Dubbo and nearby towns that were so thick they blocked out the sun.
Cervical cancer could be eliminated "thanks to testing, vaccination" Cervical cancer has the potential to be eliminated thanks to improved testing and vaccination, NHS officials claim.